Osaka Expo advance ticket sales miss target

The total number of tickets sold prior to the Expo's start Sunday came to around 11.7 million, including the roughly 2 million tickets set aside for group visitors, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

The figure is shy of 14 million tickets set as the target for advance sales.

Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary-general of the association, emphasized the importance of achieving the final goal of selling 23 million tickets for the Expo.

"I feel we have reached a pretty good figure," Ishige told a press conference at the Expo venue.