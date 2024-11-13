Get up! Sitting long hours can be very dangerous, warns ThaiHealth

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) held a press conference on Tuesday to share the “12 Years of Physical Activity Promotion for a Healthy Lifestyle in Thailand” report.

The event reviewed the progress made in promoting physical activity and exploring strategies for designing inclusive and equitable initiatives to support active lifestyles.

Key objects included developing mechanisms to encourage movement, reduce sedentary behaviour and enhance policies addressing insufficient physical activity among children.

Assoc Prof Piyawat Katewongsa, director of the Thailand Physical Activity Knowledge Development Centre, said that five population groups face significant disparities in physical activity levels:

Older adults: 60% engage in adequate physical activity

Low-income individuals: 59% are sufficiently active

Unemployed or non-working individuals: 46.5% are active

Women: 40% engage in adequate physical activity

Children: Only 20% are active enough meaning four in five children lack sufficient activity, impacting their long-term learning