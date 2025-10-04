Finish Your Plate: World Food Day push by ThaiHealth on Oct 16

Additionally, ThaiHealth is collaborating with partners such as the Scholars of Sustenance (SOS Thailand) Foundation to work toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ThaiHealth has announced a joint campaign with Siam Kubota Corporation Co., Ltd., a company that believes small actions can change the world. They are launching the nationwide "Small Actions Change the World" campaign, which calls on all Thais to commit to "Finish Your Plate."

This activity is designed to create a national culture of finishing all food on one's plate, taking place simultaneously across the country on October 16, 2025, for World Food Day.

This reaffirms their commitment to food security, sustainable consumption, and caring for the environment and health in line with the SDGs.

The ultimate goal is to become a Global Major Brand by 2030, aiming for zero food waste and preserving the value of produce at its source to elevate the Thai agricultural sector toward sustainability.