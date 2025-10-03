Energy Minister plans new committee to drive Thailand’s Net Zero goals and Power Development Plan

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon revealed on Friday that under the government’s goal of achieving Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the Ministry of Energy is in the process of updating the country’s Power Development Plan (PDP). The new 2025 PDP will build on the existing 2018 plan by integrating Net Zero strategies, helping the country meet its environmental targets.

Additionally, a new committee will be established to oversee the creation of the updated PDP, following the resignation of the current committee chairman. The new members have been appointed and will submit the updated plan for approval by the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC), headed by the Prime Minister. The goal is to complete the new plan within four months.

Regarding the 1,500 MW community solar project, Auttapol stated that it will involve solar farms providing power to local communities, reducing their energy costs while allowing excess electricity to be sold into the grid. Communities will be invited to offer land for collaboration with private enterprises in power generation.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will set further guidelines for the project.