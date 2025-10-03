Energy Minister plans new committee to drive Thailand’s Net Zero goals and Power Development Plan

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon revealed on Friday that under the government’s goal of achieving Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the Ministry of Energy is in the process of updating the country’s Power Development Plan (PDP). The new 2025 PDP will build on the existing 2018 plan by integrating Net Zero strategies, helping the country meet its environmental targets.
Additionally, a new committee will be established to oversee the creation of the updated PDP, following the resignation of the current committee chairman. The new members have been appointed and will submit the updated plan for approval by the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC), headed by the Prime Minister. The goal is to complete the new plan within four months.
Regarding the 1,500 MW community solar project, Auttapol stated that it will involve solar farms providing power to local communities, reducing their energy costs while allowing excess electricity to be sold into the grid. Communities will be invited to offer land for collaboration with private enterprises in power generation.
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will set further guidelines for the project.
Auttapol also mentioned that the government’s tax relief measures for household solar installations, capped at 200,000 baht per household with a target of 90,000 households, will proceed despite some legal challenges.
“The appointment of the Governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) will soon be presented to the Cabinet, and the ERC will expedite the establishment of a selection committee to nominate four new members within four months,” he added.
Auttapol emphasised that the Ministry of Energy’s priority is to ensure energy prices do not burden the public. The government has already announced a reduction in diesel and petrol prices, effective October 4, and will continue to subsidise liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, which are currently fixed at 423 baht per 15 kg cylinder until October 31, 2025.
In terms of electricity pricing, Auttapol noted that the prices for January to April 2026 will depend on the energy situation at the time, but efforts will be made to keep prices stable, especially as the winter season approaches and fuel costs rise.
“We will continue to follow the government’s policy to manage energy prices, ensuring they do not become a burden on the public, in line with the government’s broader economic stimulus measures,” said Auttapol.