Energy Ministry cuts diesel, gasoline prices by 50 satang per litre to ease living costs

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon announced on Friday that the Oil Fuel Fund Executive Board has approved a reduction in diesel contributions by 50 satang per litre. Additionally, fuel retailers are encouraged to reduce gasoline prices by 50 satang per litre. As a result, the retail price of diesel at service stations will decrease to 31.44 baht per litre (down from 31.94 baht), while all types of gasoline will also drop by 50 satang per litre, effective October 4, 2025.

Auttapol stated that the Oil Fuel Fund’s financial position has improved steadily due to the global decline in oil prices, allowing for a reduction in contributions to the fund for diesel fuel.

“This policy reflects the Oil Fuel Fund Office’s commitment to supporting citizens’ living costs, in line with the government’s policy announced to Parliament, while maintaining energy price stability within the country,” he said.