Bangchak Unveils $970m Restructure to Double EBITDA by 2028

The Five Pillars of Growth

The revamped structure is built around five key business groups:

1. Refinery & Marketing and Biofuels:

This group will operate the Bangchak Phrakhanong and Sriracha refineries as a single unit to enhance efficiency. Refining capacity is set to increase from 265,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2025 to 285,000 bpd by 2028, and over 290,000 bpd by 2030.

Crucially, the unit is investing heavily in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), aiming for a combined capacity of 7,000 bpd by 2027 (with commercial SAF production starting by June 2026 at 5,000 bpd). In marketing, the company aims to boost its market share for oil from 29% to over 33% by 2030, while targeting a three-fold growth in Non-Oil EBITDA (Inthanin coffee and retail) by 2028.

2. Trading:

Elevated to a "new flagship" unit, the trading business moves beyond merely supporting the refineries to become a standalone profit centre.

It will leverage the group’s assets—refineries, depots, and logistics networks—to develop asset-backed trading and expand its domestic and regional market footprint while managing price risk.

3. Upstream:

The group aims to be a leading medium-sized petroleum explorer and producer in Southeast Asia. This unit will utilise its international experience from Norway to optimise operations for stable cash flow and will explore targeted investment opportunities to ensure long-term energy security.

