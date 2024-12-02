Hydrogen and nuclear power to drive transition to clean energy

Hydrogen energy will be used for electricity generation starting in 2030 according to Thailand’s newest Power Development Plan (PDP) and the electricity generation plan of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

The new PDP emphasises a higher share of renewable energy at 51%, predominantly solar, with 40% coming from natural gas and 5% from hydrogen. By the end of the plan, small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) with a capacity of 600 MW will be introduced as an option.

Wattanapong Kurovat, director of the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO), says that EPPO plans to gradually transition to natural gas, the cleanest fuel, as the primary energy source. The challenges lie in ensuring energy security and affordability. While solar energy is cost-effective, its instability remains a significant obstacle for Thailand’s transition. Advanced technology, particularly battery energy storage systems, will be essential to address this issue.

Batteries are expected to play a key role once their prices decrease. Hydrogen, with its growing role, will also address price and reliability concerns.