Global warming seen behind Japan\'s heavy snow in February

The researchers from the Meteorological Research Institute, the University of Tokyo, and Kyoto University said Tuesday a computer simulation showed that the Tokachi region's cumulative snowfall in 24 hours between Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 was around 5 % more than the amount calculated excluding global warming's impact, such as rising temperatures due to greenhouse gas emissions.

During the peak hours, between 11 pm on Feb. 3 and 5 am the following day, snow accumulation topped the assumed unaffected level by some 10 %, they noted.

The joint study team also found that in the Sea of Japan, coast areas of the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions that each had at least 10 millimeters of rain between Feb. 3 and Feb. 9, the average snowfall in the seven-day period exceeded the unaffected level by about 6 %.

