Unlocking Thailand’s sustainable future with data

Thailand has set ambitious digital transformation targets, with its digital economy expected to contribute 50% of the GDP by 2030 under the Thailand 4.0 Strategy. This growth will be accompanied by a surge in data generation, with the data center market projected to more than double from US$1.56 billion in 2024 to US$3.19 billion by 2030.

However, a hidden challenge persists: data waste. Up to 68% of stored data is single-use, resulting in a significant underutilization of data, which in turn drives operational inefficiencies, costs, and energy consumption. Data complexity and fragmentation further exacerbate the issue. With data being generated from multiple sources, many organizations struggle to gain a holistic view of their data footprint for effective data management.

Recognizing the need for more sustainable growth, Thailand has increased its greenhouse gas reduction target from 20% to 30% by 2030. This increasing focus on sustainability places businesses under greater scrutiny to assess and mitigate their carbon footprints, particularly within their expanding IT environments.