Eco-burials take root in funeral industry

Traditionally, Chinese culture has emphasized large, grand tombs as signs of filial piety. But this idea has gradually changed as people realized that love and respect are not measured in square meters. "Families are starting to see that commemoration is about memory, not monuments," Cui said.

He recounted the case of a woman who donated her body for medical research and had her ashes laid to rest beneath a tree. "She and her husband agreed before she passed," Cui said, adding that her children have since expressed a wish to follow in her footsteps.

Younger generations no longer see death and funeral rites as bad luck or filled with fear, nor do they avoid talking about the issue, especially in big cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, Guangdong province, Cui said.

Residents with household registration in Beijing who choose sea or natural burials for cremated remains can use six free funeral services provided by funeral homes in the city, according to a circular recently released by the Beijing Municipal Civil Affairs Bureau. The services are: body grooming, refrigeration, transportation, a farewell ceremony, cremation and temporary ashes storage.

For those who choose a natural burial, the government provides a subsidy of 4,000 yuan ($550) per set of ashes to service providers to cover biodegradable urns, farewell ceremonies, and burial ceremonies for the deceased, it added.

Heaven can wait

Earlier this year, 32-year-old Song Yunfang and her family joined a waitlist at Taiziyu Cemetery to have their grandfather's remains buried under a tree. The cemetery is one of a few designated hubs for free ecological interment under the municipal bureau.

"My grandfather had expressed that he didn't want to be confined to a specific place and preferred a more natural and free approach," Song said.

"We also felt that maintaining a traditional grave required regular visits and upkeep, which could be challenging with family members living abroad."

The family was told that it could take a year to find a place for their grandfather in a collective burial ceremony, due to high demand. About 60 families usually participate in the monthly ceremony from May to October, according to Song.

Once notified about the ceremony, the remains are temporarily stored at an office under the management of Beijing Funeral Service, then transferred to Taiziyu. There's no specific tree or marked location for an individual buried at the cemetery. However, there is a shared space where families can leave flowers or pay their respects in a communal area.

This approach meets with growing environmental consciousness and changing perceptions of death. "It's not about having a grand monument, but cherishing the memories and values our loved ones left behind," Song said.

Song's family had maintained a conventional grave for their grandmother, who passed away in 2006. However, with the plot's lease expiring next year, the family has decided to transition to a tree burial for both grandparents.

"We used to think that a large tombstone signified respect. But now, we feel that showing love and care while our family members are alive matters more. Remembering them fondly in our hearts is the truest way of paying tribute," she said.

Some of Song's friends have been inspired by her experience and are now considering tree burials for their loved ones.

Li Yang, a funeral consultant based in Beijing, said families can also pay for tree burials at some local memorial parks to avoid long waiting times, with prices ranging from around 10,000 to 100,000 yuan. Relatives can spend more to have a loved one buried in a special location or interred under their tree, he said.

Some parents of deceased children find flower bed burials appealing because their child loved flowers, while others shun traditional tombstones as they can appear frightening to youngsters, Li added.

Despite growing acceptance, ecological burials remain a small segment of China's funeral industry. Statistics from civil affairs authorities show that the proportion of eco-burials has risen to 3.2 percent, Xinhua News Agency reported last year.

Given that elaborate tombs and large burial plots are seen as a sign of filial piety in Chinese tradition, many people may consider eco-burials too simplistic and lacking in respect, said Cui from the cemetery in Luoyang.

"But over time, as more people see how much thought and care go into the ceremonies, they will begin to understand," he said.

