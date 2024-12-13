Bangchak oil prices to remain unchanged over holidays

Bangchak Corporation announced on Friday that it would maintain its retail petrol and diesel prices from December 28 to January 2 despite a potential increase in global oil prices.

Seri Anupantanan, senior vice president of Bangchak, said that retail oil prices at Bangchak petrol stations would remain unchanged if global prices were to rise, but would be adjusted if the prices were to fall.

He said this decision was made to alleviate the burden on travellers who want to return home during the long holiday season.