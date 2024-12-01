Bangchak launches 14th Greenovative Forum, highlighting AI for sustainability

The first panel, titled “Smart Solutions for Everyday Wellness,” featured Professor Suchatvee Suwansawat, Sc.D., Chairman of the Board of Trustees at CMKL University, and Gorn Wannapairote, a member of PROXIE Boy Group and a medical student at the Faculty of Medicine and Public Health, Princess Srisavangvadhana College of Medicine, Chulabhorn Royal Academy. They shared insights on the emerging trends in leveraging AI for innovations in medicine and public health.

The second-panel discussion, titled “Forward-Looking Organizations: Efficiency Meets Intelligence,” featured Oranuch Lerdsuwankij, Chief Executive Officer of Techsauce Media Company Limited; Dr Virot Chiraphadhanakul, Managing Director and Co-founder of Skooldio Company Limited; and Ronnapong Kamnuanthip, Regional Managing Director of Mind AI Southeast Asia Company Limited. The panellists shared their insights on how the adoption of AI in the business world has significantly transformed work processes, particularly in enhancing personnel potential to strike a balance between intelligent technology and human skills and capabilities.

The event concluded with a presentation by Pat Pataranutaporn, Postdoctoral Researcher at MIT Media Lab and Co-director of the Advancing Human-AI Interaction (AHA) Initiative. His presentation, titled “The Next Frontier: AI and Future Generations,” emphasized the importance of developing and enhancing human capabilities in tandem with technological advancements, underscoring the need to find common ground for harmonious coexistence between humanity and technology.

Since its inception in 2011, the Greenovative Forum has been held annually to facilitate knowledge exchange and introduce fresh perspectives on sustainable development, with a focus on energy, technology, innovation, and the environment. This reflects Bangchak’s unwavering commitment to enhancing public awareness of critical issues and fostering collaboration among governmental, private, and public sectors to drive transformative changes and build a balanced, sustainable society together.