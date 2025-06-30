Oil tanker carrying 4.8m litres of PTT OR diesel stranded after Cambodia import ban

An oil tanker carrying 4.8 million litres of diesel exported by PTT OR to a Cambodian company has been left stranded at sea following Cambodia’s sudden ban on oil imports from Thailand.
On Sunday, the First Naval Area Command, along with officials from several government agencies, boarded the oil tanker Chetthabodi 6, which was anchored near Ko Kut in Trat province, after suspicions were raised about its presence in the area.
However, officers from the Royal Thai Navy, the Customs Department (Laem Chabang port), the Harbour Department (Trat), and the Excise Department found no illegal activity. They confirmed the diesel had undergone proper customs and excise clearance for export.
The vessel, anchored approximately 9.8 nautical miles from Ko Kut, had 16 Thai crew members on board. Documents on the ship showed it was transporting 4.858 million litres of diesel from PTT OR to Cambodia’s SOKIMEX company. The purchase contract had been made three months in advance, and payment was completed prior to shipment.
According to the ship’s route records and the captain’s testimony, the tanker departed Laem Chabang port on 22 June. At midnight the same day, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet signed an order banning oil imports from Thailand.
Despite the ban, the Cambodian buyer instructed the tanker to proceed. The vessel reached Sihanoukville port at 6pm on 24 June and waited for clearance to offload.
On the morning of 26 June, SOKIMEX informed the captain that the shipment could not be accepted and asked the vessel to return to Thailand.
While exiting Cambodian waters, the tanker was approached by a Cambodian Navy vessel, which requested to board and inspect the documents. After verifying the paperwork, the navy allowed the ship to proceed back to Thai waters, where it anchored off Ko Kut.
Customs officials confirmed all documents were valid and that the vessel had not engaged in any smuggling or illegal activity.