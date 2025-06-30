Oil tanker carrying 4.8m litres of PTT OR diesel stranded after Cambodia import ban

An oil tanker carrying 4.8 million litres of diesel exported by PTT OR to a Cambodian company has been left stranded at sea following Cambodia’s sudden ban on oil imports from Thailand.

On Sunday, the First Naval Area Command, along with officials from several government agencies, boarded the oil tanker Chetthabodi 6, which was anchored near Ko Kut in Trat province, after suspicions were raised about its presence in the area.

However, officers from the Royal Thai Navy, the Customs Department (Laem Chabang port), the Harbour Department (Trat), and the Excise Department found no illegal activity. They confirmed the diesel had undergone proper customs and excise clearance for export.