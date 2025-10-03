RATCH Group redefines strategy to align with future energy 

Sydney, Australia – RATCH Group Public Company Limited has announced its business strategy for 2025–2029, establishing a framework to align with future energy directions while capturing opportunities to create long-term value. The company continues to focus on power generation, energy-related businesses, and innovation. The new strategic roadmap, under the “5S Strategy Framework,” covers five key areas: (S1) Asset Portfolio Management- enhancing efficiency and profitability of existing assets, (S2) Power Project Investment- expanding through new power projects under national development plans in Thailand and abroad, (S3) Energy-Related Business Expansion: investing in businesses across the energy value chain, (S4) Value Creation from Retired Assets: repurposing decommissioned power plants/assets for new economic value, and (S5) Corporate Venture Capital (CVC): investing in innovative startups in emerging energy and related businesses. Accordingly, RATCH believes this strategic direction will reinforce financial resilience, advance operational excellence in social and environmental performance, and ensure sustainable growth.
Mr. Nitus Voraphonpiput, Chief Executive Officer of RATCH Group, said that the redefined strategy reaffirms our commitment to electricity and energy as our core business. We aim to expand investment across the entire energy value chain while maximizing value from current assets, including improving power plant efficiency to reduce energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions, repurposing retired plants into new ventures, and pursuing innovations that support the global net-zero emissions target.
Beyond Thailand, the company is committed to strengthening its investment bases in Australia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Vietnam, and the Philippines, while also exploring opportunities in new regions such as Western Europe and Japan. Currently in Australia, the company has RATCH Australia Corporation (“RAC”) serving as a major growth engine. In the first half of 2025, RAC contributed 19% of consolidated revenue, or THB 2,948 million, with higher contributions expected as projects under development achieve commercial operation as planned.
“Australia’s clean energy market continues to grow in line with its net-zero emissions target, creating opportunities in renewable energy, energy storage systems, and grid stability services leveraging gas-fired power plant assets. Recently, RAC developed a 234-MW Synchronous Condenser project at the Townsville gas-fired power plant to stabilize the Queensland transmission grid. This project unlocks new economic value from a near-retirement asset, with demand for similar projects expected to rise alongside growing renewable energy adoption,” Mr. Nitus added.
Under RATCH’s corporate strategy, RAC will play a key role in meeting the company’s renewable energy targets of 30% of total capacity by 2030 and 40% by 2035. Currently, RAC is advancing nine renewable energy and energy storage projects, with four projects showing significant progress, namely: the 150 MW Marulan Solar Farm in combination with 81 MW / 162 MWh Energy Storage project is under construction and scheduled for commercial operation in 2027, the 100 MW/200 MWh Beryl Energy Storage Project and the 250 MW/500 MWh EL Arish Energy Storage Project have been approved and expected to commence operation in 2029, and the 500 - 800 MW Springlands Wind Project is in the development stage, with promising wind assessments and available grid capacity, it is targeted for commercial operation in 2030.
At present, RAC manages 2,095 MW capacity assets in Australia, comprising three gas-fired power plants and nine renewable energy projects, including energy storage systems.