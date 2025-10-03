RATCH Group redefines strategy to align with future energy 

“Australia’s clean energy market continues to grow in line with its net-zero emissions target, creating opportunities in renewable energy, energy storage systems, and grid stability services leveraging gas-fired power plant assets. Recently, RAC developed a 234-MW Synchronous Condenser project at the Townsville gas-fired power plant to stabilize the Queensland transmission grid. This project unlocks new economic value from a near-retirement asset, with demand for similar projects expected to rise alongside growing renewable energy adoption,” Mr. Nitus added.

Under RATCH’s corporate strategy, RAC will play a key role in meeting the company’s renewable energy targets of 30% of total capacity by 2030 and 40% by 2035. Currently, RAC is advancing nine renewable energy and energy storage projects, with four projects showing significant progress, namely: the 150 MW Marulan Solar Farm in combination with 81 MW / 162 MWh Energy Storage project is under construction and scheduled for commercial operation in 2027, the 100 MW/200 MWh Beryl Energy Storage Project and the 250 MW/500 MWh EL Arish Energy Storage Project have been approved and expected to commence operation in 2029, and the 500 - 800 MW Springlands Wind Project is in the development stage, with promising wind assessments and available grid capacity, it is targeted for commercial operation in 2030.

At present, RAC manages 2,095 MW capacity assets in Australia, comprising three gas-fired power plants and nine renewable energy projects, including energy storage systems.