Nakhon Phanom to host ‘On Son Khao Poon Street’ Songkran festival

Nakhon Phanom is preparing to welcome visitors for its Songkran celebrations this year under the theme “On Son Khao Poon Street”, with festivities set to take place from April 13-15 at Phaya Si Satta Nakarat Plaza in Muang district.

Organised by the Nakhon Phanom Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, the event is being promoted as a vibrant showcase of the province’s cultural identity, with the aim of turning local heritage into a form of soft power that can help drive tourism and the local economy in a sustainable way.

Held under the full title “On Son Khao Poon Street, Nakhon Phanom, Admire the That and the Mekong Naga”, the festival will blend traditional merit-making activities with festive water celebrations. Visitors will be able to welcome the Thai New Year by making merit, offering alms, bathing Buddha images and taking part in water-pouring ceremonies at sacred stupas associated with their day of birth.