Nakhon Phanom to host ‘On Son Khao Poon Street’ Songkran festival

Nakhon Phanom is preparing to welcome visitors for its Songkran celebrations this year under the theme “On Son Khao Poon Street”, with festivities set to take place from April 13-15 at Phaya Si Satta Nakarat Plaza in Muang district.
Organised by the Nakhon Phanom Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, the event is being promoted as a vibrant showcase of the province’s cultural identity, with the aim of turning local heritage into a form of soft power that can help drive tourism and the local economy in a sustainable way.
Held under the full title “On Son Khao Poon Street, Nakhon Phanom, Admire the That and the Mekong Naga”, the festival will blend traditional merit-making activities with festive water celebrations. Visitors will be able to welcome the Thai New Year by making merit, offering alms, bathing Buddha images and taking part in water-pouring ceremonies at sacred stupas associated with their day of birth.
The event will also feature the traditional rod nam dam hua ceremony, allowing people to seek blessings from elders in a custom that has been passed down through generations.
Festival highlights include a giant water tunnel, local cultural performances, folk entertainment and opportunities to sample traditional food. Visitors will also be encouraged to explore some of Nakhon Phanom’s best-known spiritual landmarks, including Phra That Phanom, Phra That Tha Uthen and Phra That Nakhon.
In addition to the religious and cultural activities, the programme will include leisure attractions such as a Ferris wheel, the Mekong River Eye and riverside tourism activities along the Mekong, offering a broader travel experience for holidaymakers during the Songkran period.
With its mix of faith, culture, food and festive fun, Nakhon Phanom is positioning this year’s Songkran celebration as a tourism draw for both local visitors and travellers seeking a distinctive Mekong-side New Year experience.