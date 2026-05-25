Idemitsu tanker reaches Japan with Saudi crude after Hormuz transit

MONDAY, MAY 25, 2026
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Jiji Press
Idemitsu tanker reaches Japan with Saudi crude after Hormuz transit

The Idemitsu Maru entered Ise Bay with Saudi crude, marking Japan’s first tanker arrival after a Strait of Hormuz passage during tensions involving Iran.

  • An Idemitsu tanker has become the first to reach Japan with Saudi crude oil after passing through the Strait of Hormuz during the recent conflict.
  • The vessel, the Idemitsu Maru, navigated the de facto blockade in late April without paying passage fees to Iran.
  • It delivered approximately 300,000 kilolitres of crude oil, an amount roughly equivalent to one day of Japan's domestic consumption.
  • Other Japanese-bound vessels, including another oil tanker and a liquefied natural gas tanker, have also recently passed through the strait.

An Idemitsu Tanker Co. crude carrier arrived in Ise Bay, central Japan, on Monday morning, May 25, making it the first oil tanker to reach Japan after travelling through the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict involving the US-Israel side and Iran.

The vessel, the Idemitsu Maru, is operated by a unit of Idemitsu Kosan Co. It passed through the strait in late April without paying Iran any passage fees, according to Idemitsu Kosan and other sources. The waterway is currently under a de facto blockade.

Loaded with around 300,000 kilolitres of Saudi crude oil, roughly equal to one day of Japan’s domestic consumption, the tanker was anchored off Chita, Aichi Prefecture. The crude is set to be discharged at the Aichi Complex in Chita, where it will be processed into gasoline and petrochemical feedstock.

Other vessels carrying oil bound for Japan have also used the route. The Eneos Endeavour, owned by a group company of Eneos Corp., passed through the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month and is expected to reach Japan either later this month or in early June.

It was also learned on Monday that a liquefied natural gas tanker operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. has passed through the strait.

Idemitsu tanker reaches Japan with Saudi crude after Hormuz transit

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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