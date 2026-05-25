Idemitsu tanker reaches Japan with Saudi crude after Hormuz transit

An Idemitsu Tanker Co. crude carrier arrived in Ise Bay, central Japan, on Monday morning, May 25, making it the first oil tanker to reach Japan after travelling through the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict involving the US-Israel side and Iran.

The vessel, the Idemitsu Maru, is operated by a unit of Idemitsu Kosan Co. It passed through the strait in late April without paying Iran any passage fees, according to Idemitsu Kosan and other sources. The waterway is currently under a de facto blockade.

Loaded with around 300,000 kilolitres of Saudi crude oil, roughly equal to one day of Japan’s domestic consumption, the tanker was anchored off Chita, Aichi Prefecture. The crude is set to be discharged at the Aichi Complex in Chita, where it will be processed into gasoline and petrochemical feedstock.