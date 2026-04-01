Launch of “divana Perfumery & Café”, an immersive journey through scent, art, and creative expression—crafted by hand

The space presents a harmonious integration of creativity, healing, and refinement—offering an experience that seamlessly connects scent, art, and the aesthetics of living.

Designed to be more than a retail space, the flagship serves as a sensory destination, reflecting divana’s identity through contemporary design that blends minimalism with the warmth of natural materials. Every element is curated to deliver a sensory-driven experience, allowing visitors to gradually absorb the atmosphere through light, shadow, and the rhythm of spatial design.

Pattanapong Ranurak, Chief Executive Officer of divana, shared:

"We aimed to elevate the experience through an immersive wall installation—presenting moving visuals that envelop visitors in a parallel world, fully immersing them in the essence of divana. This space is not merely a store, but a destination for relaxation where scent, aesthetics, and emotion are deeply interconnected."