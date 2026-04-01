Launch of “divana Perfumery & Café”, an immersive journey through scent, art, and creative expression—crafted by hand

The space presents a harmonious integration of creativity, healing, and refinement—offering an experience that seamlessly connects scent, art, and the aesthetics of living.
Designed to be more than a retail space, the flagship serves as a sensory destination, reflecting divana’s identity through contemporary design that blends minimalism with the warmth of natural materials. Every element is curated to deliver a sensory-driven experience, allowing visitors to gradually absorb the atmosphere through light, shadow, and the rhythm of spatial design.
Pattanapong Ranurak, Chief Executive Officer of divana, shared:
"We aimed to elevate the experience through an immersive wall installation—presenting moving visuals that envelop visitors in a parallel world, fully immersing them in the essence of divana. This space is not merely a store, but a destination for relaxation where scent, aesthetics, and emotion are deeply interconnected."
The space is divided into three key zones:
Retail Boutique
Showcasing divana’s signature fragrance products, including oil perfumes, room fragrances, and massage oils. Each collection is meticulously crafted, featuring rich, layered scent structures and refined textures. Every product is designed not just for use, but as part of a daily ritual—creating moments of relaxation and warm memories.
Atelier
A workshop zone featuring divana’s signature Scent Station, where visitors can create their own personalized fragrances. Guests can design products such as perfume oils, rollers, inhalers, and sachets—selecting, blending, decorating, and personalizing items with charms or custom details. divana also offers customized workshop experiences for leading organizations seeking wellness-focused community activities.
Café
A refined retreat space offering a curated food and beverage experience. The highlight is the elegant Afternoon Tea Set, featuring beautifully crafted pastries and savory bites, designed to evoke relaxation while harmonizing taste and aesthetic pleasure.
Thanes Jirasewagadilok, Chief Marketing Officer, added:
"On this occasion, divana also presents an art collection by Narissara Pienvimangsa, titled ‘Silent Lava.’ The collection reflects the concept ‘In Her Hands’ through contemporary embroidery, where hands are seen as essential tools for expressing thoughts and emotions."
The creative process begins with delicate outlines, gradually unfolding through the rhythm of making. For the artist, embroidery represents both healing and restoration—mending fragility while creating moments of mindfulness and inner connection. It also gives voice to women as a subtle yet powerful force, expressed through needle and thread that capture deeply human emotions.
The concept “In Her Hands” thus extends beyond boundaries—from intricate details to powerful large-scale works, subtly embedding rebellion beneath traditional beauty.
The integration of art within divana Perfumery & Café creates an ongoing dialogue between “scent” and “art,” inviting visitors to engage both their senses and inner emotions on a profound level.
This launch marks a significant milestone for divana, expanding from a luxury spa and fragrance brand into a holistic lifestyle destination, where art, scent, and living are seamlessly intertwined.