Centara and OR Launch Budget Hotel Joint Venture to Tap into Road-Trip Market

Thai hotel giant Centara and retailer OR to invest 700m baht in a new budget brand, targeting motorists across 2,000 PTT service stations nationwide.

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has entered into a strategic joint venture with PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) to develop a new chain of budget hotels.

The collaboration aims to diversify Centara’s portfolio and capture the growing demand for convenient accommodation along major transport routes.

The deal, valued at approximately 700 million baht, sees Centara take a 51% controlling stake, with OR holding the remaining 49%.

The venture will leverage OR’s vast ‘physical platform’—specifically its network of over 2,000 PTT Stations—to provide travellers with clean, safe, and cost-effective lodging options.

