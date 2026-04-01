Centara and OR Launch Budget Hotel Joint Venture to Tap into Road-Trip Market

Thai hotel giant Centara and retailer OR to invest 700m baht in a new budget brand, targeting motorists across 2,000 PTT service stations nationwide.
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has entered into a strategic joint venture with PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) to develop a new chain of budget hotels.
The collaboration aims to diversify Centara’s portfolio and capture the growing demand for convenient accommodation along major transport routes.
The deal, valued at approximately 700 million baht, sees Centara take a 51% controlling stake, with OR holding the remaining 49%.
The venture will leverage OR’s vast ‘physical platform’—specifically its network of over 2,000 PTT Stations—to provide travellers with clean, safe, and cost-effective lodging options.
Strategic Roll-out
In the first phase of the roll-out, the partners intend to open six hotels between 2027 and 2028.
The pilot properties will be situated in high-potential locations, including Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Ayutthaya, Phuket, Chonburi, and Songkhla.
The hotel concept is tailored for domestic tourists, business travellers, and those navigating inter-regional road networks.
While regional sites will typically offer 69–80 rooms with rates between 800 and 900 baht per night, the Bangkok site is slated for a larger 120-room capacity, with pricing ranging from 1,200 to 1,300 baht.
Leveraging the 'OR Ecosystem'
Beyond the accommodation itself, the venture is designed to create a comprehensive travel experience.
Guests will benefit from the existing infrastructure at PTT Stations, including energy services, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and integrated retail and dining facilities.
The partnership also aims to cross-pollinate the groups’ loyalty schemes. By linking CentaraThe1, The 1, and OR’s blueplus+ programmes, the companies hope to engage a combined base of over 40 million members.
Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts, described the move as a pivotal moment in the company’s expansion strategy.
"This allows us to enter the budget segment by combining our service expertise with OR’s strategic locations," he noted. "It meets the requirements of modern travellers who prioritise reliability and accessibility."
M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, CEO of OR, echoed this sentiment, adding: "We view travel as a meaningful experience, not just a journey between two points. This partnership allows us to better utilise our space and strengthen our physical platform to provide a holistic service for today's travellers."