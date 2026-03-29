CENTEL sells Centara Grand Osaka for Bt8bn, leases back operations

The assets involved in the transaction include the leasehold rights to the land, the hotel building, and furniture, fixtures and equipment, with a total value of 38.5 billion yen (8 billion baht). The asset value recorded in Centara TMK’s financial statements as of December 31, 2025, stood at 22.57 billion yen (4.69 billion baht).

Following the sale, Centara TMK will settle all expenses, repay its loans, return funds to shareholders and proceed with the company’s closure.

Centara KK, a wholly owned subsidiary of CENTEL, will continue to lease the assets in order to keep operating the hotel.