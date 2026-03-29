No Kings protests spread nationwide in third anti-Trump wave

Ahead of this year’s US midterm elections, the anti-Trump “No Kings” movement staged its third nationwide day of protests on Saturday, with organisers scheduling more than 3,200 events across all 50 states.

Organisers said the latest mobilisation reflected widening opposition to US President Donald Trump over his aggressive deportation campaign, the war in Iran and other policies.

They also said the movement was expanding well beyond major urban centres: nearly two-thirds of Saturday’s rallies were held outside large cities, representing a rise of almost 40% in smaller communities compared with the first No Kings mobilisation last June.

The two earlier rounds drew millions of people, organisers said.

That growth, they added, has become especially visible in Republican-leaning states such as Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Utah, as well as in politically competitive suburban areas that often shape national election outcomes. Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, the group that launched No Kings last year and helped organise Saturday’s events, pointed to strong increases in interest in places such as Bucks and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania, East Cobb and Forsyth in Georgia, and Scottsdale and Chandler in Arizona.

Saturday’s protests also unfolded as organisers urged action against the US and Israeli bombardment of Iran, now in its fourth week. In Washington, Morgan Taylor, 45, attended with her 12-year-old son and said she was furious over what she described as a needless war, arguing that the United States was not under attack and should not be involved.