Spanish PM lashes Trump over Iran strikes and soaring war costs

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has delivered his strongest remarks yet since the conflict began, condemning the military operations by the United States and Israel in Iran and warning that the war is inflicting enormous economic damage far beyond the Middle East.

According to foreign media reports from Madrid on March 25, 2026, Sánchez told the Spanish Congress that the military action by the US and Israel in Iran amounted to a violation of international law and had severely destabilised the Middle East. He warned that the current crisis was a scenario even worse than the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Turning to the economic toll, Sánchez revealed that the war had already caused severe damage to Spanish businesses, with cumulative losses approaching 100 billion euros, or around 116 billion US dollars, in less than a month.

He said every bomb that falls in the Middle East ultimately lands in the wallets of ordinary families. To cushion the blow from rising living costs, the Spanish government has approved a 5-billion-euro support package aimed at helping stabilise fuel prices and cutting oil taxes for the public.

Sánchez added that it was unfair for some to set the world on fire while others were left to carry the ashes.