South Korea calls for nationwide energy saving as Iran war tightens supply risks

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has urged a nationwide energy-saving drive, warning of oil and gas supply risks linked to the Iran war, and calling on state institutions to reduce the use of private vehicles.

Energy Minister Kim Sung-hwan told a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (March 24) that restrictions on private vehicle use are a sensitive issue at present, but could be reviewed again if the level of the energy emergency is raised.

The government is encouraging the public to follow a 12-point energy-saving plan, including taking shorter showers, charging mobile phones and electric vehicles during the daytime, and using washing machines and vacuum cleaners at weekends.

Kim said the government will restart five nuclear power plants by May, ease constraints on coal-fired facilities, and expand renewable energy to reduce long-term reliance on natural gas.

The shift in the power mix is expected to reduce South Korea’s LNG consumption for electricity generation by up to 14,000 tonnes, or as much as 20% from the 69,000 tonnes used for power generation.

The government has also asked the 50 largest oil-consuming businesses to cut energy use, and is promoting staggered working hours and other conservation measures.