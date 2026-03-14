Japan, S Korea concerned over weakness of yen, won

A joint statement adopted at the meeting expressed "serious concern over the recent sharp depreciation of the Korean won and the Japanese yen."



Participants "reaffirmed that they will closely monitor foreign exchange markets and continue to take appropriate actions against excessive volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates," the document also said.

From Japan, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and other officials attended the gathering. South Korea was represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Economy Koo Yun-cheol.