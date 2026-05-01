Thailand fuel prices climb after diesel and petrol price hikes

The Fuel Fund Executive Committee on Thursday (April 30, 2026) approved an increase in the subsidy for regular high-speed diesel (B7) by THB0.94 per litre to THB3.12 per litre. As a result, the retail price rose by THB0.60 per litre to THB40.80 per litre. For high-speed diesel B20, the subsidy was increased by THB0.74 per litre to THB9.18 per litre, pushing the retail price up by THB0.60 per litre to THB33.80 per litre, effective from Friday (May 1, 2026).

The price rise was driven by higher world market prices. On Thursday (April 30, 2026), diesel in the global market closed at around US$179 per barrel, while petrol closed at around US$138 per barrel. This was up from Wednesday (April 22, 2026), when diesel closed at around US$167 per barrel and petrol at around US$129 per barrel.

As for the estimated position of the Oil Fuel Fund, current expenditure stands at THB171.51 million per day, enabling it to help cushion future energy price crises effectively.