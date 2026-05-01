Thailand fuel prices climb after diesel and petrol price hikes

FRIDAY, MAY 01, 2026
Thailand fuel prices climb after diesel and petrol price hikes

Retail prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax, show diesel B7 at THB40.80 per litre and gasohol 95 at THB43.30 per litre.

  • Major Thai fuel retailers OR (PTT) and Bangchak increased prices for most petrol and diesel products effective May 1, 2026.
  • Diesel (B7 and B20) prices were raised by 60 satang per litre, while premium diesel prices remained unchanged.
  • The price for petrol and various gasohol types (95, 91, E20, E85) saw a larger increase of 85 satang per litre.
  • The price hike was attributed to a rise in global market prices for both diesel and petrol.

Thansettakij has the latest oil price update for Friday (May 1, 2026) 

PTT and Bangchak raised diesel prices by 60 satang, while petrol and gasohol prices rose by 85 satang.

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP) announced a 60 satang-per-litre increase for diesel B7 and diesel B20.

Premium diesel prices were unchanged.

Petrol, Gasohol 95, Gasohol 91, E85 and E20 rose by 85 satang per litre.

As a result, retail fuel prices in Bangkok today, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows:

Petrol group

  • Petrol: THB52.89 per litre
  • Super Power Gasohol 95: THB52.39 per litre (OR)
  • Gasohol 98+: THB56.04 per litre (Bangchak)
  • Gasohol 95: THB43.30 per litre
  • Gasohol 91: THB42.93 per litre
  • Gasohol E20: THB36.30 per litre
  • Gasohol E85: THB32.24 per litre

Diesel group

  • Super Power Diesel: THB62.10 per litre (OR)
  • Diesel: THB40.80 per litre (OR)
  • Diesel B20: THB33.80 per litre (OR)
  • Hi Premium Diesel Plus: THB62.10 per litre (Bangchak)
  • Hi Diesel S: THB40.80 per litre (Bangchak)
  • Diesel B20: THB33.80 per litre (Bangchak)

The Fuel Fund Executive Committee on Thursday (April 30, 2026) approved an increase in the subsidy for regular high-speed diesel (B7) by THB0.94 per litre to THB3.12 per litre. As a result, the retail price rose by THB0.60 per litre to THB40.80 per litre. For high-speed diesel B20, the subsidy was increased by THB0.74 per litre to THB9.18 per litre, pushing the retail price up by THB0.60 per litre to THB33.80 per litre, effective from Friday (May 1, 2026).

The price rise was driven by higher world market prices. On Thursday (April 30, 2026), diesel in the global market closed at around US$179 per barrel, while petrol closed at around US$138 per barrel. This was up from Wednesday (April 22, 2026), when diesel closed at around US$167 per barrel and petrol at around US$129 per barrel.

As for the estimated position of the Oil Fuel Fund, current expenditure stands at THB171.51 million per day, enabling it to help cushion future energy price crises effectively.

 

 

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