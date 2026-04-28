Thai Airways raises fuel surcharge on international tickets

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited has issued an important announcement on revisions to its fuel surcharge rates for tickets on international routes.
The move comes under pressure from a “fuel crisis”, with global aviation fuel prices volatile and rising far beyond forecasts.
Costs surge as Middle East conflict intensifies
The main cause of the crisis is the intensifying conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed Jet A-1 aviation fuel prices up by two to three times compared with levels before the conflict.
Data indicated that oil prices had jumped from about US$80 per barrel to more than US$240 per barrel.
As fuel is a major cost in airline operations, accounting for as much as 30% of each flight, the sharp increase in costs has made it necessary for the company to revise its surcharge rates to reflect the real situation.
New surcharge rates: an increase of almost 100%. The increase means passengers will have to bear fuel surcharges about twice as high as current rates.
Examples of affected flight routes include:
For travellers planning trips after this period, Thai Airways said the new fuel surcharge rates would apply to tickets issued from Friday (May 1, 2026) onwards.
Therefore, passengers who have tickets issued by Thursday (April 30, 2026) will still receive the existing rates, even if their travel date is after Friday (May 1, 2026).
The crisis has not only affected air ticket prices. During April, Thai Airways also had to reduce the number of flights and cancel some domestic and international routes to cope with continually rising costs.