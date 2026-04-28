Thai Airways raises fuel surcharge on international tickets

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited has issued an important announcement on revisions to its fuel surcharge rates for tickets on international routes.

The move comes under pressure from a “fuel crisis”, with global aviation fuel prices volatile and rising far beyond forecasts.

Costs surge as Middle East conflict intensifies

The main cause of the crisis is the intensifying conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed Jet A-1 aviation fuel prices up by two to three times compared with levels before the conflict.