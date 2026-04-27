Thailand’s Energy Ministry plans tiered tariff to ease power bills

The new electricity tariff for the May-August 2026 period has become an issue of strong public interest because it affects people’s cost of living.
The new rate announced by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will be charged at THB3.95 per unit.
However, earlier, Akanat Promphan, Minister of Energy, answered an urgent parliamentary question from Pimparueda Tunjararuck, an Ayutthaya MP from the Bhumjaithai Party, on urgent measures to cushion electricity bills that are expected to rise because of higher energy prices caused by fighting in the Middle East.
He said the Energy Ministry was preparing to propose to the Cabinet and the National Energy Policy Council next week a reduction in electricity bills for low-use consumers of no more than 200 units, covering more than 14 million households.
For people using more than 200 units, the ministry would try to reduce the rate for the first 200 units to no more than THB3.
The government is trying to restructure electricity prices into a tiered system, under which lower consumption means a lower rate and higher consumption means a higher rate.
People using more than 200 units are advised to install solar cells, with the government to provide low-interest loans, tax deductions, purchases of surplus electricity and streamlined procedures.
However, a review by Thansettakij found that Akanat had clarified the new electricity tariff structure to ease public concern that households using more than 200 units would immediately be charged at a higher rate.
The clarification said the first 200 units would be charged at no more than THB3 per unit.
All 23.2 million households would benefit from this, with users divided as follows:
Households using no more than 200 units (15.4 million households) will pay electricity bills at a rate below THB3.
Households using 201-400 units (4.6 million households) will have the portion above 200 units charged at the normal rate (THB3.95), but the overall bill will be lower because of the benefit from the first 200 units.
Households using 401-500 units (3.2 million households) will pay electricity bills close to the previous level, without a worrying increase, because they will also benefit from the first 200 units.
Households using more than 500 units (about 10-15%) must accept that electricity bills will rise.