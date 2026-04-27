Thailand’s Energy Ministry plans tiered tariff to ease power bills

The new electricity tariff for the May-August 2026 period has become an issue of strong public interest because it affects people’s cost of living.

The new rate announced by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will be charged at THB3.95 per unit.

However, earlier, Akanat Promphan, Minister of Energy, answered an urgent parliamentary question from Pimparueda Tunjararuck, an Ayutthaya MP from the Bhumjaithai Party, on urgent measures to cushion electricity bills that are expected to rise because of higher energy prices caused by fighting in the Middle East.

He said the Energy Ministry was preparing to propose to the Cabinet and the National Energy Policy Council next week a reduction in electricity bills for low-use consumers of no more than 200 units, covering more than 14 million households.