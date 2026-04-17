Thailand, Singapore align on energy crisis and ASEAN AI power plan

Thailand and Singapore used the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington to sharpen a shared message on the energy crisis: this is no longer a problem any country can manage alone.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas held bilateral talks with Singapore’s Indranee Rajah, whose official titles are Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Finance and Second Minister for National Development, to exchange views on the global economy and the widening risks from the energy shock.

At the heart of the discussion was the systemic risk created by conflict in the Middle East, particularly the threat to energy shipments moving through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints.

Both sides agreed that volatility on this scale cannot be contained by domestic policy alone and instead requires a stronger regional framework for risk management.