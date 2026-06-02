Oil jumps as Iran tensions rattle global supply routes

Oil prices closed more than 4% higher on Monday, as fresh tensions involving Iran, the United States, Israel and Hezbollah reignited fears of disruption to key global energy routes.

Brent crude futures settled at US$94.98 a barrel, gaining US$3.86, or 4.2%. US crude futures finished at US$92.16 a barrel, up US$4.80, or 5.5%.

Both benchmarks had climbed by more than 6% earlier in the session before giving back part of their gains.

The rally followed a report by Iran’s Tasnim news agency that Tehran had stopped indirect message exchanges with Washington. The report also said Iran and its allies were preparing plans to fully block the Strait of Hormuz and potentially disrupt other strategic waterways.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, carrying large volumes of oil and liquefied natural gas. Any threat to shipping through the route can quickly feed into global crude prices.