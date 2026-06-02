Social media ban begins in Malaysia for under-16s

Malaysia has begun enforcing new social media rules banning children under 16 from having accounts on major online platforms, as the government steps up efforts to protect young users from digital risks.
The measure, which took effect on Monday, June 1, covers millions of children and teenagers across the country. It forms part of a wider push to strengthen online safety and shield young people from cyber threats.
Under the new regulation, social media platforms with at least 8 million users in Malaysia must set up and use stricter age-verification systems.
The rule applies to major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
Platforms must block users under 16 from creating new accounts.
The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, or MCMC, said age-checking systems for existing users would be upgraded and introduced gradually over the next six months.
Existing users who are found to be under 16 will be given one month to download or transfer personal data, including photos and videos, before access restrictions or account suspensions take effect.
Technology companies or platforms that fail to comply could face fines of up to 10 million ringgit, or around US$2.5 million.
Parents, however, will not face penalties if their children find ways to bypass the rules on their own.
Malaysia cites cyberbullying and harmful content
The Malaysian government said the measure is designed to protect children from harmful content, cyberbullying and platform mechanisms that encourage excessive use.
Regulators insisted the policy is not intended to prevent children from accessing digital technology, but to give parents greater confidence as online risks become more complex.
So far, major technology companies have not provided detailed explanations of how they will comply with Malaysia’s age-verification requirements.
In April, Clara Koh, Meta’s public policy director for Southeast Asia, warned that a blanket ban could backfire by pushing teenagers towards unregulated apps and less secure corners of the internet.
Parents split over the new rule
The measure has received mixed reactions from families in Kuala Lumpur.
Some parents strongly support the ban, saying they are worried children may be exposed to inappropriate content that could affect their emotional wellbeing.
They also view social media as a luxury rather than a necessity.
Others argue the regulation may be too strict, noting that social media and YouTube can also help children learn practical life skills, such as cooking, or review lessons before exams.
Some parents fear that cutting young people off suddenly could create resistance or encourage them to find ways around the restriction.
Privacy concerns over government ID checks
Benjamin Loh, a lecturer at Monash University Malaysia’s School of Arts and Social Sciences, raised concerns over the use of government-issued IDs to verify users’ ages.
He warned that the requirement could increase the risk of personal data leaks and expand state surveillance.
Loh also said the absence of penalties for parents could weaken the law’s effectiveness, as families may be able to bypass the rule easily by opening accounts under a parent’s name for children to use.
Malaysia is not alone in moving towards age restrictions for social media.
Countries including Australia, Brazil and Indonesia have also introduced similar measures, while the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Denmark, South Korea and Thailand are studying or developing comparable approaches aimed at improving children’s online safety.