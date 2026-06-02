Social media ban begins in Malaysia for under-16s

Malaysia has begun enforcing new social media rules banning children under 16 from having accounts on major online platforms, as the government steps up efforts to protect young users from digital risks.

The measure, which took effect on Monday, June 1, covers millions of children and teenagers across the country. It forms part of a wider push to strengthen online safety and shield young people from cyber threats.

Under the new regulation, social media platforms with at least 8 million users in Malaysia must set up and use stricter age-verification systems.

The rule applies to major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Platforms must block users under 16 from creating new accounts.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, or MCMC, said age-checking systems for existing users would be upgraded and introduced gradually over the next six months.

Existing users who are found to be under 16 will be given one month to download or transfer personal data, including photos and videos, before access restrictions or account suspensions take effect.

Technology companies or platforms that fail to comply could face fines of up to 10 million ringgit, or around US$2.5 million.

Parents, however, will not face penalties if their children find ways to bypass the rules on their own.