Heavy rain forecast as strong monsoon grips Thailand

TUESDAY, JUNE 02, 2026
Heavy rain forecast as strong monsoon grips Thailand

TMD warns of heavy rain, rough seas and possible flash floods as a strong south-west monsoon affects Thailand on June 2

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of continued rain across Thailand on Tuesday, with heavy downpours in several areas and isolated very heavy rain expected along the South’s west coast.

The department said the south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand remained fairly strong. A strong low-pressure cell was also present off the coast of central Vietnam, helping to bring persistent rain to the country.

People in affected areas have been advised to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying communities.

Heavy rain forecast as strong monsoon grips Thailand

Marine conditions are also expected to remain rough.

Upper Andaman Sea, from Phuket northwards: Waves are forecast at 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thunderstorms.

Lower Andaman Sea, from Krabi southwards: Waves are forecast at about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Upper Gulf of Thailand: Waves are forecast at about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The department advised all vessels to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.

Weather forecast from 6am Tuesday to 6am Wednesday

Bangkok and surrounding provinces

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area
  • Heavy rain in some places
  • Minimum temperature: 25-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-37°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10-20 km/h

North

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the area
  • Heavy rain in some places, especially Tak and Kamphaeng Phet
  • Minimum temperature: 22-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10-25 km/h

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the area
  • Heavy rain in some places, especially Tak and Kamphaeng Phet
  • Minimum temperature: 22-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10-25 km/h

Central region

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area
  • Heavy rain in some places, especially Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri and Nakhon Pathom
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10-20 km/h

East

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area
  • Heavy rain in some places, especially Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31-37°C
  • South-westerly winds: 20-35 km/h
  • Waves about 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms

South, east coast

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area
  • Heavy rain in some places, especially Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-36°C
  • South-westerly winds: 20-35 km/h
  • Waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres offshore, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms

South, west coast

  • Thunderstorms in 80% of the area
  • Heavy to very heavy rain in some places, especially Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 26-32°C
  • From Phuket northwards: south-westerly winds of 20-40 km/h, with waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres during thunderstorms
  • From Krabi southwards: south-westerly winds of 20-35 km/h, with waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thunderstorms
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