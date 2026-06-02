Heavy rain forecast as strong monsoon grips Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of continued rain across Thailand on Tuesday, with heavy downpours in several areas and isolated very heavy rain expected along the South’s west coast.

The department said the south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand remained fairly strong. A strong low-pressure cell was also present off the coast of central Vietnam, helping to bring persistent rain to the country.

People in affected areas have been advised to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying communities.