Heavy rain forecast as strong monsoon grips Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of continued rain across Thailand on Tuesday, with heavy downpours in several areas and isolated very heavy rain expected along the South’s west coast.
The department said the south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand remained fairly strong. A strong low-pressure cell was also present off the coast of central Vietnam, helping to bring persistent rain to the country.
People in affected areas have been advised to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying communities.
Marine conditions are also expected to remain rough.
Upper Andaman Sea, from Phuket northwards: Waves are forecast at 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thunderstorms.
Lower Andaman Sea, from Krabi southwards: Waves are forecast at about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
Upper Gulf of Thailand: Waves are forecast at about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
The department advised all vessels to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast