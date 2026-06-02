WHO chief urges stronger Congo response as Ebola outbreak widens

The head of the World Health Organization has ended his visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo after briefing President Felix Tshisekedi on the response to the Ebola outbreak, as an aid agency warned that the true scale of the crisis is likely far larger than official figures suggest.

The outbreak, already the third-largest on record, went undetected for several weeks, according to health officials. That delay has left response teams struggling to catch up as they work to contain the virus.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Congo last week and called for stronger international support to stop the disease from spreading. He later travelled to Ituri province, where the first cases were confirmed.

Tedros said he had seen some encouraging signs, including five certified recoveries, but stressed the need to expand testing and treatment capacity and build trust between communities and health workers.

“This Ebola can be stopped when the community owns the agenda and with strong government leadership,” he said after meeting Tshisekedi in Kinshasa on Monday.

“We need to strengthen the capacity of the health systems in the affected areas,” he added.

Tedros was expected to return to Geneva after the meeting.