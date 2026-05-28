WHO urges ceasefire as DR Congo Ebola response runs short of supplies

Foreign news agencies are closely following the global public health crisis in Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, as of May 28, 2026.

A doctor working in one of the highest-risk areas, where six deaths have been reported among seven confirmed Ebola cases, told Reuters on condition of anonymity that DR Congo’s outbreak control system is under severe strain because of shortages of essential protective equipment.

The field doctor said the hospital currently had only two body bags left for handling those who have died from highly infectious disease. If the number of deaths rises after this week, medical staff may no longer have safe equipment to manage Ebola-related deaths and prevent further spread into the community.

In the most recent fatal case, medical workers had to use their own money to buy an emergency body bag, the doctor said.



Aid cuts blamed as masks and gloves run out

Reports said health facilities in frontline areas were not only short of body bags, but also lacked basic disinfection supplies such as soap and chlorine, as well as personal protective equipment, including boots, protective suits, masks and medical gloves.

Medical teams said a key trigger for the shortage was foreign aid cuts by Western governments, which had previously supported both local and international non-governmental organisations.

As a result, a major source of public health support in DR Congo has been disrupted at precisely the moment the country is facing a serious outbreak.