TikTok and AI reshape how Thai Gen Z makes digital buying choices

However, when asked how often they bought products based on AI recommendations, only 12.1% said they did so often, while 28.7% said they had never done so.

The survey found that Gen Z still values the “human element” and real-life experiences from people.

Influencers still have almost twice as much influence on decision-making as AI-generated summaries, reflecting that Gen Z uses AI for speed and efficiency but still wants sincerity and tangible content from real people, or a “human touch”.

Associate Professor Prapaipit Muthitacharoen, a lecturer in the Department of Public Relations at the Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication, Thammasat University, said Gen Z prioritises social media, filters information from multiple sources and has a moderate level of trust in AI-generated information.

Most use it to find ideas rather than to make purchasing decisions, and still want sources or verifiable evidence.

This has become a new challenge for brands in balancing speed, accuracy, transparency and sincerity in communication.

“The research also found that Thai Gen Z is highly diverse. Communication that considers diversity and equality, or inclusivity, is therefore another issue brands should pay attention to.”

Meanwhile, Seri Sirinopwongsagon, Executive Director at ABM Connect Co. Ltd., said the statistics on TikTok use for information searches compared with Google suggest that Gen Z wants to experience real-life perspectives, and that storytelling through video can create a strong impact.

Because Gen Z uses TikTok in daily life, this is an important opportunity to plan a content strategy to build familiarity and maintain continuous communication.

In addition, influencers who can connect values and trust will be an important bridge between brands and consumers.

Brands should therefore focus both on always-on content that builds long-term relationships and on experiences from reviews or feedback from real users, because every touchpoint is an important communication opportunity that should not be overlooked.

“Brands should have a strong content strategy to organise communication efficiently and clearly, while creating a balance between the speed of information from AI and the accuracy of information from brands. This should combine review content to inspire consumers with a systematic database, so that AI can accurately find and summarise information about brands through social platforms, which are becoming an important new touchpoint for Thai Gen Z consumers today.”