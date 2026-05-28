Thailand and Vietnam enter new era by linking supply chains to counter global geopolitics

Sanan Angubolkul, president of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association, said the first official visit to Thailand by To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, from May 27-29, 2026, marked a signal of transition into a “new era” in Thai-Vietnamese relations across politics, the economy, trade and people-to-people cooperation.

The visit carries significance on several levels, especially as Thailand is the first Asean country chosen by To Lam for an official visit after assuming Vietnam’s highest leadership role. This reflects Hanoi’s recognition of Thailand as an important strategic partner in the region.

The visit also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Vietnam, covering the period from 1976 to 2026. It is therefore seen as a joint effort to set a new blueprint for cooperation over the next half-century.

It also reinforces continuity in government-level cooperation after Thailand formed a new administration, ensuring that existing cooperation in the economy, security, digital development and people-to-people ties continues with stability.