Ebola outbreak response — Thailand tightens entry and quarantine rules

Thailand has warned that travellers who breach Ebola quarantine or isolation orders could face prison terms and heavy fines, as health authorities move to tighten border health controls for arrivals from DR Congo and Uganda.

The National Communicable Disease Committee has approved stronger measures for people who have travelled from or transited through countries declared dangerous communicable disease zones for Ebola virus disease. The latest measures cover the Democratic Republic of Congo, or DR Congo, and the Republic of Uganda.

Under the new approach, disease control officers will no longer only keep travellers under observation. Instead, arrivals will be placed under quarantine or isolation for at least 21 days, depending on whether they show symptoms.

Travellers with no symptoms will be quarantined at locations designated by communicable disease control officers. Those showing symptoms will be isolated at state hospitals designated by the officers.

The committee also agreed to ask relevant agencies to require all travellers arriving from or transiting through DR Congo and Uganda to enter Thailand only through Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Thailand’s tougher measures come as several countries are tightening border health controls in response to the Ebola outbreak. Canada has announced a 90-day entry ban on residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan from May 27, while travellers recently visiting affected areas will face 21-day quarantine measures from May 30.