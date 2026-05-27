Saboten exits CentralWorld as restaurant sector feels the squeeze

Rising restaurant costs, driven by higher oil prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East, are weighing on the sector. Major corporations are seeing lower profits, while Saboten’s decision to close a branch that had operated for more than 15 years reflects how difficult 2026 has become. The market is increasingly tilting towards large chains, while smaller operators face a much tougher fight.

Saboten, the well-known tonkatsu restaurant, has announced the permanent closure of its CentralWorld branch after more than a decade of operation. The closure leaves the brand with six remaining branches: Central Rama 9, The Promenade, J-Park Sriracha in Chon Buri, Terminal 21 Rama 3, Central Pinklao and Central Pattaya.

Saboten is a Japanese pork cutlet, or tonkatsu, restaurant brand operated under President Bakery, better known as Farmhouse, as the parent company. It is run through an affiliated company, President Green House Foods Co Ltd, which has been in business for nearly two decades.

Its financial performance over the past three years was as follows: