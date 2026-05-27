NASA taps firms to deliver Artemis rovers, drones and landers

NASA has moved ahead with new private-sector support for its lunar exploration plans, assigning work to space companies that will help place robotic systems, terrain vehicles and drones in service for upcoming moon missions.

Under contracts announced on Tuesday, the US space agency awarded Astrolab $219 million and Lunar Outpost $220 million to build and deliver lunar terrain vehicles.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin secured a separate $188 million award to transport the rovers to the lunar surface using Mark 1, its uncrewed cargo lunar lander.