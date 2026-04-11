Artemis II Crew Return Safely to Earth After Historic Lunar Flyby

The Orion capsule, Integrity, safely returned four astronauts to Earth on Friday, marking a monumental milestone in the global quest to revisit the Moon.

Humanity took a giant leap closer to the lunar surface on Friday evening as the Artemis II Orion spacecraft, Integrity, successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.

The safe return of the four-person crew marks the conclusion of a historic 10-day mission and the first time humans have journeyed to the vicinity of the Moon in over half a century.

At approximately 8:07 P.M. EDT (10 April), the teardrop-shaped capsule bobbed gently on the waves off the coast of Southern California. The descent followed a high-stakes atmospheric re-entry where the vessel reached speeds of 35 times the speed of sound.

Crowds gathered at the San Diego Air and Space Museum erupted in cheers as the capsule’s parachutes deployed, slowing the craft to a steady 25 km/h before impact.



A Record-Breaking Odyssey

The mission, which launched from Cape Canaveral on 1 April, saw the crew travel more than 694,000 miles. At its furthest point, the spacecraft reached a distance of 252,756 miles from Earth—breaking the record previously held by the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission in 1970.

The crew—Americans Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, alongside Canadian Jeremy Hansen—made history even before they left the atmosphere. Victor Glover has become the first Black astronaut to fly a lunar mission, Christina Koch the first woman, and Jeremy Hansen the first non-American.

