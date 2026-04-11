Akanat says falling global oil prices open way for pump price cuts

Energy Minister Akanat Promphan says falling global oil prices have created room for further cuts in Thai pump prices during Songkran, while the government also moves to strengthen crude supply security and review whether extraordinary borrowing support for the Oil Fuel Fund is still needed.

Speaking at Government House on Friday, April 11, Akanat said refined oil prices in the Singapore market, particularly diesel, had continued to decline sharply, opening the way for immediate reductions at filling stations. Thailand had already approved cuts of up to 6 baht per litre on selected diesel and gasohol products from April 11, after world market prices eased further.

According to the ministry, world oil prices fell from around US$255 per barrel on April 7 to about US$211 per barrel on April 9. Earlier in the week, officials had also cited a decline from around US$293 per barrel on April 2, helping to ease pressure on both retail prices and the Oil Fuel Fund.

Akanat said that during the long holiday period from April 10-16, he would continue closely monitoring two main tasks: ensuring there is enough oil to meet domestic demand, and accelerating efforts to build up crude reserves inside the country in case unrest abroad worsens further.