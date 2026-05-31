"I Just Hate to Be a Thing": The World Remembers Marilyn Monroe at 100

A rare auction, a major museum exhibition, and a final interview resurface as the world honours one of Hollywood's most enduring legends on her 100th birthday.

On 1 June, the platinum-blonde icon who captured the world's imagination would have turned 100. From a landmark auction to a major exhibition, her centenary is rewriting the narrative.

On the same day the world marks what would have been Marilyn Monroe's 100th birthday, the Hollywood star's most intimate secrets are going under the hammer — and onto museum walls.

A trove of Monroe's personal artefacts, including handwritten letters, photographs, clothing, artwork and accessories, is going up for auction for the first time, while across Los Angeles, a sweeping new museum exhibition makes a bold case that the woman behind the legend was far more than a symbol.

The Auction: A Discovery Six Decades in the Making

Heritage Auctions opens bidding on 1 June with its Hollywood/Entertainment Signature® Auction, featuring The Marilyn Monroe Collection from the Estate of Norman and Hedda Rosten.

The Rostens — a poet couple who were among Monroe's closest confidants — preserved an archive that has remained largely hidden from the world for more than sixty years.



The collection includes handwritten letters, private notes, poetry, watercolours, documents, and personal effects — many previously unknown and never before offered at auction. These materials capture Monroe in her own voice: candid, searching, witty, and vulnerable.