DDC warns public in Thailand over rainy-season diseases and hazards

Dr Montien Kanasawadse, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said on Saturday (May 30, 2026), Thailand had now entered the rainy season, which starts in mid-May and lasts until around mid-October.

This has brought continuous rain to many areas, damp conditions and possible thunderstorms in several parts of the country.

Such changing weather conditions are conducive to the spread of communicable diseases and increase the risk of various health hazards.

The DDC has therefore issued an announcement entitled “Prevention of diseases and health hazards occurring during Thailand’s rainy season, 2026”.

The public is asked to continue taking care of personal health and hygiene.

The DDC Director-General said diseases and health hazards that should be monitored during the rainy season were divided into four groups, as follows