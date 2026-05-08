Last-chance tourism — Antarctica boom faces new disease fears

Antarctica’s tourism boom is raising growing concern among scientists and environmentalists, who warn that rising visitor numbers could bring disease, contamination and invasive material into one of the world’s most fragile ecosystems.

The surge has been driven partly by “last chance tourism”, the idea of travelling to see Antarctica’s ice landscapes and natural beauty before they are permanently altered by climate change.

Concern has intensified following a severe hantavirus outbreak on the Dutch expedition cruise ship MV Hondius during a multi-week polar voyage. World Health Organisation had confirmed five cases and three deaths linked to the outbreak, with additional suspected cases being monitored.

The ship had been awaiting medical evacuation support near Cape Verde before heading towards the Canary Islands, according to reports. Health authorities have also been tracing passengers who had already disembarked.