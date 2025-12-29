Japan's Antarctic Research Vessel Berths near Showa Station

The waters around East Ongul Island, where the station is located, are covered by fast ice year-round, and there is no pier.

Therefore, "berthing" refers to positioning the ship close enough to the station to connect hoses and pump fuel.

This season, the usual approach route was blocked by widespread broken sea ice that had been crushed and piled up by wind and currents, dotted with icebergs, forcing the Shirase to try an alternative path.