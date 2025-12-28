Japan Group Resolved to Seek Air Raid Damage Relief

Members of the Liaison Council of Air-Raid Victims of Japan made special efforts in 2025, which marked the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in the war, stating on Sunday (December 28), "This is our last chance."

Even though their wishes remain unfulfilled, they have renewed their determination, saying they "absolutely cannot give up."

In lawsuits on air raid damage, all petitions by victims seeking compensation from the government have been dismissed, based on the government's view that war damage is something the public must equally endure.

The council has therefore changed course, now aiming to achieve its goal through legislation by lawmakers. To the end, it has held discussions with a nonpartisan group of parliamentary members for over a decade.

In May this year, the nonpartisan group adopted a draft of relief legislation for the first time.

The draft calls for a government fact-finding survey into the damage and a lump-sum payment of 500,000 yen to disabled surviving victims per head.

An estimated 3,200 individuals would be eligible, meaning that the total cost would reach 1.6 billion yen.

This amount, however, is negligible compared with 60 trillion yen in pensions that have been paid to former military personnel, civilian employees and their bereaved families.