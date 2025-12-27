Accident involving 67 vehicles leaves 2 dead in Japan

Around 7.30pm Friday (December 26), the accident occurred near the expressway's Minakami Interchange in the town of Minakami, Gunma. The prefecture's expressway traffic police unit suspects that vehicles skidded as the road surface was frozen.

Of the two who perished, one was identified as Miyuki Wakita, 77, from Chofu, Tokyo, who was in the back seat of a car driven by a member of her family, the unit said. The other was found in the driver's seat of a truck on Saturday morning.