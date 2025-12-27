Accident involving 67 vehicles leaves 2 dead in Japan

Around 7.30pm Friday (December 26), the accident occurred near the expressway's Minakami Interchange in the town of Minakami, Gunma. The prefecture's expressway traffic police unit suspects that vehicles skidded as the road surface was frozen.
Of the two who perished, one was identified as Miyuki Wakita, 77, from Chofu, Tokyo, who was in the back seat of a car driven by a member of her family, the unit said. The other was found in the driver's seat of a truck on Saturday morning.
The area around the scene is on a gentle left curve. In the accident, a large truck collided with a midsize truck that had stopped sideways on the expressway.
Following vehicles crashed into them and rear-ended one another in an area about 300 meters long. A fire then started in one of them, burning a total of 20 vehicles.
Five people sustained serious injuries, while 21 others were slightly injured.
At the time of the accident, the speed limit was set at 50 kilometres per hour due to snow.
As a result of the accident, both the inbound and outbound lanes are closed between the expressway's Tsukiyono Interchange in Minakami and Yuzawa Interchange in Niigata Prefecture, which neighbours Gunma, from shortly after 8pm Friday.
According to the Niigata branch of East Nippon Expressway Co., or Nexco East, it is unclear when the closure will be lifted.
