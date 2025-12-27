76% of needy youths in Japan see rising food costs: survey

They were followed by 43.7% who reported reducing the amount or number of meals, and 32.0% who stated they had worked more. Some respondents borrowed money in various ways, such as using cash advances and consumer finance services, to cover their food costs.

In a free comment section, a 20-year-old woman said she had no choice but to rely on eating instant noodles in disposable cups due to high rice prices and that she got ill from eating them so frequently.

A 19-year-old woman stated that her take-home pay has not kept up with the rise in the cost of living, complaining that food ingredient prices are high.

"While prices have risen, the amounts of scholarships and take-home pay have not changed, creating a serious situation in which people cannot help but cut food costs," said DxP head Noriaki Imai. "We hope the central and local governments will enhance food support as soon as possible."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

