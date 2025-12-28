Youth Clinics Addressing Sexual Concerns in Japan

Shoko Kizaki, a 45-year-old obstetrician and gynaecologist who has run a youth clinic for about four years, said on Sunday (December 28), "We want people to come without worrying alone or feeling nervous."

Youth clinics originated in Sweden in the 1970s.

As of fiscal 2022, Japan had about 60 such facilities, which provide free or low-cost consultation services mainly for individuals aged 25 or younger.

When Kizaki opened her obstetrics and gynaecology clinic in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, in October 2021, she included a youth clinic to "make women's health clinics more accessible and create an environment where people can talk casually from a young age."