Hantavirus declared Thailand’s 14th dangerous communicable disease

“When a patient meets the criteria for disease investigation, the case must be reported within three hours, and an investigation must begin within 12 hours of a suspected case being found at every level,” Dr Somrerk said.

“High-risk contacts will be subject to 42 days of quarantine from the date of contact with a probable or confirmed patient. If symptoms develop, they must be treated as suspected patients who require isolation and testing.”

Dr Montien Kanasawadse, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said the main reason for the resolution approving hantavirus disease as a dangerous communicable disease was the severity of the illness and its high fatality rate.

He said the designation would help establish clearer control measures, particularly legal powers under the Communicable Diseases Act 2015 to quarantine suspected cases, conduct surveillance and enforce reporting requirements. Legal action can be taken if high-risk groups fail to comply with the measures.

Regarding the current situation, nearly 1,000 travellers from high-risk countries have been monitored, but none have shown any abnormal symptoms. Thailand has also never detected the same hantavirus strain as the one found on the cruise ship.

“The Andes strain of hantavirus involved in the cruise ship outbreak has not mutated in a way that makes transmission easier. Thailand currently faces a low risk, and people should not panic. However, monitoring travellers with fever remains a necessary preventive measure,” Dr Montien said.

He further explained that the Andes strain, which is found in South America, is currently the only strain reported to be capable of human-to-human transmission. On average, however, its transmission rate is only around one person to one person.

The large number of infections found on the cruise ship was a “super-spreader” case, involving close contact in an enclosed space over a long period, such as between married couples or close companions who spent the whole day together.

Compared with Covid-19, the Andes virus is far more difficult to spread. Covid-19 can spread widely within a short time, from one person to 10 people, while the Andes strain requires genuinely close contact. Therefore, ordinary conversation in an open, well-ventilated area carries a very low risk.

“The key reason it must be declared a dangerous communicable disease is not because it spreads easily, but because of the severity of the illness if infection occurs, including its fatality rate. This is to ensure officials are ready to respond in a timely manner,” he said.

Thailand had previously designated Covid-19 as the 14th dangerous communicable disease. However, after Covid-19 became a seasonal epidemic disease, it was removed from the list of dangerous communicable diseases.

Thailand now has 14 dangerous communicable diseases, comprising: