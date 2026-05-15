Former Chiang Dao officer arrested over Sun Mingchen registration case

Authorities have arrested a former Chiang Dao district officer accused of creating false civil registration records for Sun Mingchen, a Chinese suspect already facing allegations linked to the possession of military-grade weapons and explosives.
The National Identity Crime Enforcement task force under the Department of Provincial Administration, together with relevant agencies, launched an operation on Friday (May 15) named “Revealing the Dragon’s Shadow” to arrest a deputy district chief in Chiang Mai province.
The suspect, a former Chiang Dao deputy district chief, and other alleged accomplices were arrested on charges of malfeasance by an official under Section 157 of the Criminal Code, as well as offences under the Civil Registration Act and the Computer Crime Act.
The arrest followed an expanded investigation into the case of Sun Mingchen, a Chinese national who was arrested after a vehicle rollover accident in Chon Buri province. Officers later found a large quantity of military-grade weapons, explosives and ammunition inside the vehicle and at a residence on May 9.
Investigators found information suggesting that assistance had allegedly been provided in handling documents and transferring Sun’s name into a house registration in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai province. The matter may be linked to a process involving the unlawful acquisition of Thai nationality.
The suspect denied the allegations, insisting that every step had been carried out in accordance with the law and that he had never demanded or received benefits from Chinese nationals as alleged. He also said he would fight the case through the justice system.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission also reported the suspect’s controversial record, saying the former deputy district chief had previously been linked to corruption involving the misuse of Thai ID cards by a Chinese grey-market gang in a kidnapping-for-ransom and finger-severing case in late 2022. Authorities also found evidence that white cards, or ID records beginning with zero, had allegedly been issued unlawfully to dozens of other people.
The arresting team filed charges under Section 157 of the Criminal Code for alleged malfeasance or dereliction of duty, as well as offences under the Civil Registration Act for the fraudulent transfer of names into house registrations and under the Computer Crime Act. The offences carry a maximum prison sentence of five years.
The Department of Provincial Administration has now ordered the cancellation of all fraudulent registration records and is preparing to expand the investigation to crack down on all those involved, including householders, subdistrict chiefs and village headmen who allegedly signed documents certifying the registrations.