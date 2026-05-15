Former Chiang Dao officer arrested over Sun Mingchen registration case

Authorities have arrested a former Chiang Dao district officer accused of creating false civil registration records for Sun Mingchen, a Chinese suspect already facing allegations linked to the possession of military-grade weapons and explosives.

The National Identity Crime Enforcement task force under the Department of Provincial Administration, together with relevant agencies, launched an operation on Friday (May 15) named “Revealing the Dragon’s Shadow” to arrest a deputy district chief in Chiang Mai province.

The suspect, a former Chiang Dao deputy district chief, and other alleged accomplices were arrested on charges of malfeasance by an official under Section 157 of the Criminal Code, as well as offences under the Civil Registration Act and the Computer Crime Act.