CENTEL profit surge — Q1 earnings leap 186% to 2.14bn baht

Central Plaza Hotel Public Company Limited, or CENTEL, reported a net profit of 2.143 billion baht for the first quarter of 2026, up 186% from the same period last year, driven by its investment-recycling strategy and the sale of assets held by its joint venture Centara Osaka Tokutei Mokutei Kaisha.

Gun Srisompong, chief financial officer and vice president of finance and administration at CENTEL, said the company recorded total revenue from its hotel and food businesses of 6.975 billion baht in the first quarter, an increase of 3% year on year. Hotel operations accounted for 54% of revenue, while the food business contributed 46%.

Gun said net profit rose to 2.143 billion baht, mainly due to the disposal of assets by the joint venture Centara Osaka Tokutei Mokutei Kaisha on March 27, 2026, in line with CENTEL’s strategy of rotating investment capital.

The earnings improvement was also supported by more efficient overall cost management in the food business and stronger performances from hotels that had completed renovations, including Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya and Centara Karon Resort Phuket.

The company also saw a significant improvement in the performance of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, while Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, which began operations in April 2025, continued to show steady improvement.